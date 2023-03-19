Congress Leaders Reacts After Delhi Police Reached At Rahul Gandhi's Home

On Sunday morning, a Delhi Police squad showed up at Congressman Rahul Gandhi's home to question him on his remarks regarding "sexual harassment" victims during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. After Delhi Police showed up at Rahul Gandhi's home at 12 Tughlaq Lane in connection with a case involving his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.



Congress leaders criticised the BJP-led federal government. The Wayanad MP had already received a notification from Delhi Police for information regarding his remarks regarding "sexual harassment" victims during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The official Twitter handle of Congress said the 'theatrics' by Delhi Police prove 'how rattled Modi is' by their questions on Adani, reported Hindustan Times. The tweet added that millions of women were having a secure place to walk about, express their worries, and share their grief thanks to Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The cheap showmanship of the Delhi Police demonstrates how alarmed Mr. Modi is by our Adani inquiries.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh raised the question about reaching to Gandhi's house after 45 days. It added that they were so much concerned why they had not went there in February.

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, claimed that without the permission of Union home minister Amit Shah, police could not "display such boldness" by breaking into a national leader's home.

Furthermore, Prominent Congressman Pawan Khera claimed that Rahul Gandhi has been the target of "intimidation" by the government to prevent him from speaking out. He listed a number of rape events, such as the Hathras and Kathua rape cases, and enquired as to what actions had been taken in response.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's address at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, when he related an experience he had with some women who admitted to having been gangraped, was previously brought to the attention of the police. It sent the Congress MP a questionnaire in an effort to get further information. According to the authorities, Gandhi had mentioned a girl coming to him and discussing the atrocities she had to through when speaking about his experiences on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the issues women faced.