Congress leaders' wives move Supreme Court on Sudarshan TV case

New Delhi: The widow of Congress politician Rajiv Tyagi, who died recently of heart attack after participating in a TV debate, and the party spokesman Pawan Khera's wife -- have moved the Supreme Court for intervention in the Sudarshan TV case and sought that certain news anchors and "peddlers of hate speech" should not be given the benefit of freedom of speech.

Sangeeta Tyagi and Kota Neelima, the author-researcher wife of Congress spokesperson Khera, have referred to the prime time TV shows of four prominent anchors in their intervention plea alleging that their programmes are mostly communal in nature and favour the ruling party.

Seeking urgent hearing on their plea, filed through lawyer Sunil Fernandes, they have compared the situation of the Electronic Media in the country with Nazi Germany.

They also quoted Martin Niemller, the German theologian and a Lutheran Pastor: "First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out -because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out - because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out - because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me - and there was no one left to speak for me.