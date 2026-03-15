Congress-led UDF to win Kerala polls with over 100 seats: LoP Satheesan

Expressing confidence ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and veteran Congress leader V.D. Satheesan said on Sunday that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised for a decisive victory and expects to win more than 100 seats in the 140-member state Assembly.

Satheesan said the Opposition Congress-led UDF alliance is buoyed by its recent electoral performances, pointing to the results in various recent by-elections as well as the outcome of the 2024 Indian general election, where the UDF secured a strong mandate in the state.

"Team UDF is supremely confident of victory. In the recent by-elections we won with convincing margins and in the Lok Sabha polls of 2024, we came out with flying colours. These results clearly show the mood of the people," the LoP added.

Taking aim at the state government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Satheesan alleged that the ruling Left Democratic Front administration has failed to address the concerns of the people while spending heavily on publicity campaigns.

"People are fed up with the manner in which the Vijayan government has been blowing up public money for publicity after having done little on the ground," he said.

Satheesan also claimed that whenever the state government faltered, it was the Opposition that stepped in to highlight issues affecting the public and extend support to people facing difficulties.

"Each time the state government erred, it was the Opposition that stood with the people and raised their concerns," he said, adding that this had helped strengthen the UDF's connect with voters across the state.

On the selection of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, Satheesan said the Congress-led UDF alliance leadership would soon finalise the list after consultations with senior party leaders.

Key discussions are scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Monday.

The LoP also made it clear that the selection of candidates would be based strictly on electoral prospects rather than internal factional considerations.

"Seats are not allotted on the basis of factions. Winnability of the candidate is the only criterion," Satheesan said.