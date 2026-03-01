Congress made Puducherry an ATM to serve only one family in Delhi: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday intensified his political attack on the Congress party, saying that it had made Puducherry an ATM to serve only one family in Delhi, and asserted that the union territory will never vote for it and its allies.

He said this during his address at a public meeting, where he accused the Congress-DMK combine of obstructing development and presiding over corruption and administrative decline.

Addressing party supporters, Prime Minister Modi alleged that during the Congress–DMK regime, governance in Puducherry deteriorated and corruption flourished. He claimed that crime increased and welfare mechanisms weakened, adversely affecting the poor.

“The people of Puducherry suffered greatly during Congress and DMK rule,” he said.

Referring to the public distribution system, the Prime Minister alleged that families faced hardship in accessing essential commodities.

“There were times when ration shops did not have rice. Congress treated Puducherry like its own ATM,” he charged, drawing applause from the crowd.

Extending his criticism to the DMK’s governance in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi alleged that the party’s political culture was marked by “corruption and deception”.

He said that both Congress and the DMK had consistently acted as obstacles to Puducherry’s growth aspirations. “Whenever Puducherry tries to accelerate its development, Congress and DMK put up roadblocks. They have functioned as speed breakers in the journey of progress,” he said.

Framing the political battle as a choice between past governance and future development, the Prime Minister urged voters to carefully assess the track record of parties seeking power again.

“Those who once neglected Puducherry are asking for another chance. The people must remember their past performance,” he remarked.

Highlighting what he described as the achievements of the “double-engine government”, Prime Minister Modi said coordination between the Centre and the local administration had strengthened infrastructure, improved welfare delivery, and ensured greater transparency.

Concluding his address, he appealed to the electorate to reject what he termed divisive and corrupt politics. “Puducherry deserves transparent governance, faster growth and honest leadership. Together, we will build the best Puducherry,” he said.

PM Modi later posted his address on his X handle, saying, "Congress made Puducherry an ATM to serve only one family in Delhi. That is why Puducherry will never vote for Congress and its allies."