Congress MLA must apologise for offensive language against women: Punjab Minister

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Wednesday condemned Congress legislator Sukhpal Khaira for derogatory remarks he made on social media, demanding an immediate and unconditional apology.

The minister also appealed to the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha to initiate strict disciplinary action if Khaira failed to apologise publicly for his offensive and unparliamentary language.

Addressing the House, Cheema said, “Sukhpal Singh Khaira made offensive comments directed at the women of Punjab and subsequently launched a severe personal attack on me, referring to me as a ‘bandua mazdoor’ when I stood up to object to his remarks. Such language is completely unacceptable and unbecoming of a legislator.”

Taking the matter further while addressing the media outside the House, the minister demanded that Congress should tender an official apology because its members used these derogatory words towards the labour community and women.

He stressed the party leadership must take responsibility for the shameful conduct of their representative.

Taking a firm stand against the incident, the minister urged the Speaker to act decisively.

“I have appealed to the Speaker of the House to take strict disciplinary action. If Sukhpal Singh Khaira does not issue a prompt and public apology for his highly offensive and unparliamentary language, his membership in the legislative assembly should be cancelled,” he said.

Expressing anguish over the personal attack on his humble background, Cheema reminded the House of the dignity of labour and the proud legacy of the working classes.

“I ask the members of this House, particularly those from the Congress, to reflect on their own lineage. The ancestors of many elected representatives proudly came from working-class families. Would any of them accept being labelled as ‘bandua mazdoor’? Such language insults not only an individual but the dignity of the hardworking people of Punjab,” he said.

Rising above personal remarks, the minister underlined his pride in the country's democratic foundations and the empowerment provided by the Constitution of India.

“I take immense pride in the democratic system of our nation. Babasaheb Ambedkar drafted the Constitution of India, and it is this Constitution that has empowered individuals from modest backgrounds to rise and serve the people in the highest offices,” he said.

Highlighting his work in government, the minister said he takes pride in his record of public service.

“I am immensely proud that I have presented five comprehensive state budgets dedicated to the welfare and prosperity of Punjab’s mothers, daughters, youth, farmers, workers, traders and industrialists,” Cheema added.



