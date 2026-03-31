Congress Mocks Amit Shah’s 90-Min Lok Sabha Speech, Calls It A ‘Miracle’ Amid Naxalism Debate

The Congress on Tuesday took a sharp swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, mocking his recent 90-minute speech in the Lok Sabha and calling it a “miracle” for not containing any abusive language.

The remark came from Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who sarcastically noted that Shah managed to speak at length without using what the party claims is his usual choice of words—something that had previously drawn criticism and even required expunging from parliamentary records.

The exchange follows a heated debate in the Lok Sabha on tackling Left-Wing Extremism. During his address, Shah asserted that India is close to eliminating Naxalism, claiming that the Maoist leadership and organisational structure have been significantly weakened under the current government. He also accused the Congress of failing to effectively deal with the insurgency during its time in power.

Shah further targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he had associated with individuals sympathetic to Naxal ideology and shared content perceived as supportive of Maoists on social media.

Responding to these allegations, Ramesh reiterated his criticism, referencing an earlier Lok Sabha debate in December 2025 when Shah’s remarks sparked controversy for containing offensive language. That incident had intensified discussions around parliamentary decorum and political rhetoric.

The debate also comes against the backdrop of the government’s earlier claim that Left-Wing Extremism would be eliminated by March 31, 2026. Shah maintained that the Modi government’s biggest achievement has been moving India towards a “Naxal-free” future, citing major crackdowns across the Red Corridor regions.

However, the Opposition questioned both the tone and substance of the government’s claims, leading to protests in the House. Opposition MPs raised slogans and demanded an apology for remarks they deemed inappropriate, underscoring the continuing political friction over national security narratives and accountability.

As the war of words continues, key questions remain on how the government’s anti-Naxal strategy will evolve and whether the political discourse around it will shift towards consensus or remain sharply divided.