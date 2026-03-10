Congress protests in J-K over Indo-US trade deal

Jammuand Kashmir unit of Congress on Monday staged protests against the BJP-led central government and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the trade deal with the US. The party also demanded restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. In Srinagar, scores of Congress workers and leaders assembled at the J-K Pradesh Congress Committee office at M A Road and shouted slogans against the Modi government.

The protesters, led by MLA Bandipora Nizamuddin Bhat, had planned to march from the party office to M A Road to protest outside. However, a posse of police stopped the protestors and sealed the gate of the party office, preventing the protestors from marching outside. Speaking to reporters, Bhat said the government has “compromised” the country’s image and its sovereignty.

“The simple consequence of the trade deal is that it is for the first time that India’s sovereignty and image has been compromised. It will have far reaching consequences,” he said. Bhat said the Indo-US trade deal will have economic repercussions. “The country’s economic situation is in very bad shape, we are in a bit of recession. With this deal, we are not hitting the ordinary individual, we are hitting the country’s economic base,” he said.

Bhat said the government does not care about the Constitution, the sovereignty of the country, about the policies and relations with other countries, the poor, and the identity of J-K. “We have compromised our integrity, the security of the state, and image as a country of competing strength.