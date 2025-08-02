  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Congress protests use of CISF personnel in well of House

Congress protests use of CISF personnel in well of House
x
Highlights

New Delhi: After the sudden and unprecedented resignation of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, we are now seeing the takeover of the chamber of the...

New Delhi: After the sudden and unprecedented resignation of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, we are now seeing the takeover of the chamber of the Council of States by the personnel of the CISF, tweets Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

In support, he has attached the letter sent by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to the RS deputy chairman protesting against the use of CISF personnel in the well of the House when Opposition members are “exercising their democratic right to protest”.

Kharge’s letter points out that they were witness to this measure yesterday as well as today. “This is most objectionable and we condemn it unequivocally,” Kharge says in his letter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick