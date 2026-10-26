Congress questions Tata Power project clearance in MP's Rewa after objections by villagers

Rewa/Bhopal: The Congress on Monday questioned the clearance granted for preliminary drilling for Tata Power's proposed nuclear power project in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, alleging that it was issued despite the village assembly's opposition.

Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, raised the issue at a press conference in Bhopal, a day after visiting the proposed project site in the Rojhauhi-Sarai Kala area and meeting tribal residents and other villagers who have been protesting against the proposal.

“When the Gram Sabha had clearly refused to give consent, on what basis was the 'No Objection Certificate' issued? The government must explain the circumstances and make the relevant documents public,” Singhar said.

According to Singhar, the Gram Sabha unanimously refused consent for drilling on September 3. He claimed that the Gram Panchayat informed the District Collector of its decision through a letter dated September 5. However, an NOC was issued on September 23, reportedly citing a consent letter dated September 4, he alleged.

Sarpanch Komal Sanjay Singh approached the Divisional Commissioner and the District Collector on October 8, seeking an enquiry into the authenticity of the alleged consent letter and cancellation of the NOC.

The proposed project involves two 220-MW nuclear power units. Local residents, including tribal families, small farmers and agricultural labourers, have been opposing the proposal over concerns about public safety, water availability, agricultural livelihoods and its potential environmental impact.

Singhar demanded that the government clarify whether the necessary environmental impact assessment, seismic risk studies and water availability assessments had been completed.

He also sought details of emergency preparedness plans, the proposed reactor locations and the number of villages and families that could fall within the relevant safety zones.

“The government must explain how the safety of nearby residents will be ensured and how the interests of tribal families and farmers will be protected,” he said.

Singhar also referred to the death of tribal woman Vimla Kol during the agitation and called for the protesters' concerns to be addressed.

“Where people die after drinking contaminated water and innocent children lose their lives due to poisonous cough syrup, how can the government guarantee the safety of a nuclear power plant?” he asked, taking a swipe at the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government.

Protests against the proposed project have continued, with residents seeking answers from the BJP government over the disputed consent and the potential implications for their communities.