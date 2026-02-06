Congress Raises Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide In Parliament, Calls For Comprehensive Social Media Policy

The Congress on Friday pressed the Centre to introduce a comprehensive social media policy, warning that the unchecked spread of misinformation, rumours and online content is causing serious harm and lacks adequate accountability. The demand was raised in Parliament while referring to the recent suicide of three sisters in Ghaziabad.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla said social media has emerged as the most powerful and influential medium today, yet remains largely unregulated in terms of responsibility and accountability. He pointed out that anyone can post allegations or falsehoods online, damage reputations instantly and face no consequences once such content goes viral.

Referring specifically to the Ghaziabad incident, Shukla said reports suggest that social media content and rumours had a negative impact on the mental health of the three girls, who allegedly died after becoming deeply influenced by Korean digital content and online games. He argued that while laws exist to regulate dangerous substances and activities, there is still no clear framework to hold individuals or platforms accountable for spreading lies online.

Shukla urged the government to bring in a clear and balanced social media policy that safeguards freedom of expression while also ensuring responsibility for misinformation and harmful content. He stressed that social media is no longer limited to entertainment but plays a decisive role in shaping public opinion and behaviour.

The Ghaziabad tragedy has reignited wider concerns over children’s exposure to unregulated online content, foreign digital influences and the absence of a unified policy governing social media platforms. While existing laws such as the IT Rules, 2021 lay down certain obligations for intermediaries, the Congress said an overarching and comprehensive framework is still missing and is urgently needed to address the growing challenges of the digital space.