Congress Reduced To Merely A Brother-Sister Party: BJP's J.P. Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda has once again slammed Gandhi's and said that the Congress party has been reduced to merely a brother-sister party. The party supremo, who is in Himachal Pradesh, inaugurated the BJP office in the Una district.

He attacked the grand-old party saying that the then Congress government withdrew special category status from Himachal Pradesh and discontinued special industrial package, thereby betraying the state.

Raising a sharp attack against the opposition, Nadda said, "Congress is neither Indian nor National anymore. It is merely a party of brother and sister… From north to south and from east to west, dynasty-based parties are a stumbling block in the road of development. We have to defeat them. It is paramount for the nation."

On Sunday, Nadda inaugurated BJP's Una district office building at Lalsingi village near Una city where in chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP state president and MP Suresh Kashyap, Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar, among others, were also present.

Nadda said 512 party offices were planned to be constructed in the country, of which 235 were dedicated to the party workers, while work on another 155 was in progress. In September Nadda also inaugurated party offices in Kerala and Orissa.

At the inauguration, he added, "BJP is the only party that has never changed anything from its ideology since its inception. We made no compromise. To fight the ideology and keep the integrity of the country intact, many of our leaders gave their highest contribution. Many of our workers have been killed but nonetheless we didn't change our path."

Nadda, during his address, also said that the Prime Minister had provided 22 AIIMS for the country during the last eight years and one such AIIMS has come up at Bilaspur which would be dedicated to the state by P.M Modi on October 5. He also urged the people of the state to be part of this historic moment.