Congress sets free terrorists, defames country: PM Modi

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued attacking the Congress on Wednesday and said the governments ruled by the party set free terrorists and also defame the country globally.

Addressing a massive public rally in Mulki near Moodabidri town in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, PM Modi said, "A few years ago in Rajasthan 50 people were killed in an incident of bomb explosion. You imagine the big conspiracy against the nation. But, the Congress government and the police let the culprits out of prison. No punishment was given.

"Appeasement is the only identity of the Congress party. You want to let them rule this state? Let Karnataka be destroyed? Whichever state wants progress and prosperity they will put the Congress party out first. If peace is there in the society, Congress can't be at peace. If the country is progressing, Congress can't tolerate it. "The Congress party pursues the policy of divide and rule. Karnataka has seen its scary face. They are saving terror suspects and letting them out.

The Bajrang Dal ban assurance by Congress party has triggered a huge row in Karnataka with posters claiming 'I am Bajrangi' coming up at many places challenging the authorities to "ban and arrest" them on Wednesday.

The BJP leaders are cashing in on the Congress' promise to ban the Bajrang Dal. The party leaders expressed anguish over the grand old party's manifesto, and hugely have come in support of the organisation. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai campaigned at Hanagal in Haveri district on Tuesday late night condemned the Congress. He waved the saffron shawl, raised the slogan of 'Jai Bhajrangi', and chanted the slogans of Bajrang Dal activists.