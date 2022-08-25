Congress slams govt decision to sell fertiliser under one brand PMBJP

The Congress has slammed the Union government's decision to sell fertiliser under one brand as part of the Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojna (PMBJP).





Nothing that the Sarvavyapi does for self-promotion should surprise us anymore. Latest is the decision to sell all fertilizers under one brand and that too as part of PM-BJP (Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana).



One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer! pic.twitter.com/4AX2V5mRB7 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 25, 2022

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on Twitter, "Nothing that the Sarvavyapi does for self-promotion should surprise us anymore. Latest is the decision to sell all fertilisers under one brand and that too as part of PM-BJP (Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana). One Nation, One Man, One Fertiliser!"

In a memorandum on Wednesday, the Union government said with the approval of Competent Authority, it is decided to implement 'One Nation One Fertiliser' concept by introducing Single Brand and logo for Fertilisers under Fertilizer subsidy scheme namely PMBJP.

"The single brand name for UREA, DAP, MOP and NPKs etc. would be BHARAT UREA, BHARAT DAP, BHARAT MOP and BHARAT NPK respectively for all Fertiliser Companies, State Trading Entities (STES) and Fertiliser Marketing Entities (FMEs). A logo indicating Fertiliser subsidy scheme namely PMBJP will be used on the said fertiliser bags."

The order said that the print will be done on one side of fertilizer's bag. Two-third of the side of the Fertiliser's bag will be used for new brand name and logo with PMBJP and one-third will be used for using Fertiliser company's name, logo and other information as required in different Rules and Regulations.

"The Fertiliser Companies are advised to adhere to the other terms and conditions of Metrology Act, Packaged Commodities Act and order No. 1-2/87-Fert Law dated 09th November, 1987 issued by Department of Agriculture and Cooperation under FCO 1985," it said.

The new bags under 'One Nation One Fertiliser' concept will be introduced from October 2, and the companies will be given four months up to December 31 to exhaust old designed bags from the market.