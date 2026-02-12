Congress sold the nation, betrayed farmers

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched a sharp counterattack against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of “not reading the budget properly” and alleging that the Congress had “sold out farmers” through its 2013 agreement at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Sitharaman criticised the West Bengal government in the Lok Sabha, rebutting TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s remarks on GST and accusing the state of poor law and order, high fuel prices and insensitivity in handling crimes against women.

Responding during her reply to the debate on the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman took exception to Banerjee’s claim that there was GST even after death to light an incense stick. “In Bengal GST after death is a very sad thing to say," she said, adding that “maybe cut money after death is a norm in the state."

“The Opposition says that India is selling the farmers, Modi ji has surrendered. PM Modi has stood on the frontlines to talk for the needs of the farmers,” FM Sitharaman said. “I’ll tell you who has really sold the farmers. In 2013, the Congress went to the World Trade Organisation in Bali and made a two-fold agreement.

One was on trade facilitation; the other was on public stockholding of grains. So, since January 2017, in India, no procurement can be made from the farmers, and we can’t give anything to the poor for rations. They gave our farmers MSP, and we could not do any procurement, unless PM Modi had not fought for it in the WTO in 2014, and got peace cost.”

Sitharaman also referred to the Sharm el-Sheikh Joint Statement, accusing the previous regime of diluting India’s position on sovereignty and security in its engagement with Pakistan.

Responding to Gandhi’s criticism of the Union budget, Sitharaman defended the government’s allocations across sectors, from artificial intelligence and food security to energy transition and MSMEs and said the Opposition had ignored key provisions.

She also questioned the state government over fuel prices. “If you want to reduce burden on common man in the state, why is petrol Rs 10 more expensive," she asked, targeting the Mamata Banerjee-led administration.

The FM further criticised the Mamata government over the RG Kar rape case and other incidents of sexual violence.