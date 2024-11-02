Congress stands badly exposed: Modi slams party for unfulfilled poll promises

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Congress for "unfulfilled" poll promises and said that the fiscal health of the Congress-ruled states is turning from bad to worse.

"The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people!" PM Modi said in a post on X on Friday. He claimed that the developmental trajectory of Congress-ruled states is worse.

"Check any state where the Congress has Governments today - Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana - the developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse. Their so-called Guarantees lie unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these states.

The victims of such politics are the poor, youngsters, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises but also see their existing schemes diluted," PM Modi further said.

He said, in Karnataka, Congress is busier in intra-party politics and loot instead of even bothering to deliver on development.

"Not only that, they are also going to roll back existing schemes. In Himachal Pradesh, salaries of government workers are not paid on time. In Telangana, farmers are waiting for the waiver they were promised. Previously, in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, they promised certain allowances which were never implemented for five years. There are numerous such examples of how Congress works," the Prime Minister added.

Warning the people of the country, PM Modi said: "The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises! We saw recently how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a Government that is stable, progress-oriented and action-driven. There is a growing realisation across India that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economics and unparalleled loot. The people of India want development and progress, not the same old fake promises of Congress."

The Prime Minister’s statement came three days after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar indicated that there is need to revisit the 'Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus ride for all women of the state. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had also cautioned the Congress leaders of Karnataka to make only those promises for which there is financial provision.