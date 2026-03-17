Congress Suspends 3 Odisha MLAs Over Cross-Voting In Rajya Sabha Polls

The legislators—Ramesh Chandra Jena, Dasarathi Gomango, and Sofia Firdous—were accused of defying the party line and supporting Ray, which contributed to his victory. The party described their actions as a betrayal and initiated disciplinary measures.

State Congress leaders stated that the decision was taken after reviewing their conduct, which was deemed harmful to the party’s interests. The party also plans to approach the Assembly Speaker seeking their disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das expressed disappointment, saying the move was unexpected and that strict action would follow. Party officials also indicated that the central leadership has been informed of the developments.

Apart from the suspended MLAs, several members of the Biju Janata Dal also reportedly supported Ray, leading to the defeat of the opposition-backed candidate Datteswar Hota.

The incident comes despite efforts by the Congress to prevent cross-voting, including relocating some of its MLAs ahead of the polls. The episode has added to political tensions in the state following the Rajya Sabha election results.