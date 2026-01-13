Congress Targets BJP Over China Outreach Amid Beijing’s Claim On Shaksgam Valley

A sharp political confrontation has broken out after the Congress accused the BJP of adopting a contradictory approach towards China, at a time when Beijing is reportedly asserting claims over the Shaksgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir. The row intensified following a meeting between senior BJP leaders and a delegation from the Chinese Communist Party in New Delhi.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticised the BJP for engaging with Chinese party officials while reports point to construction activity by China in the Shaksgam Valley under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor framework. She questioned how China could allegedly expand its footprint in sensitive areas after Ladakh and accused the ruling party of sending confusing signals on national security.

In a series of posts on social media, Shrinate said China’s actions reflected growing assertiveness, even as BJP leaders were seen holding talks with representatives of the Chinese Communist Party. She also highlighted China’s support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the Galwan clashes in which Indian soldiers lost their lives, and Beijing’s alleged settlement activities in Arunachal Pradesh, questioning the timing and optics of the political engagement in Delhi.

The Congress leader further alleged that the issue was not receiving adequate scrutiny and demanded answers on the nature of the BJP’s engagement with China. She questioned whether any undisclosed understanding had been reached and accused the ruling party of compromising national interests.

Responding to the criticism, the BJP confirmed that a Chinese Communist Party delegation had visited its headquarters as part of an inter-party dialogue. Vijay Chauthaiwale, who heads the BJP’s foreign affairs department, said the meeting focused on strengthening communication between the two parties. He added that the delegation was led by Sun Haiyan, a senior official of the CCP’s international department, and was accompanied by the Chinese Ambassador to India.

The controversy has also revived memories of earlier political clashes over India-China relations. In the past, BJP leaders had accused the Congress of undermining national interests by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese Communist Party in 2008, allegations the Congress has consistently rejected.

As tensions along the border remain a sensitive issue, the latest exchange has once again brought India’s engagement with China under sharp political focus, raising questions about diplomacy, security and the limits of inter-party interaction in a fraught geopolitical environment.