Congress used Gandhi’s name for political gain, says Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday alleged that the Congress used Mahatma Gandhi’s name in the MGNREGA for political gain rather than to realise his vision of rural self-employment. The Chief Minister’s statement came ahead of the Congress’s proposed nationwide ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’, a 45-day agitational plan beginning January 10.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP State headquarters here, Majhi said the Narendra Modi government has enacted the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 with the objective of building a developed India by 2047. “The name of the Act itself reflects the goal of a developed India. Our aim is to actually fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of rural self-employment, not merely use his name for political benefit,” the Chief Minister said.

Rejecting the Congress charge that the Centre was attempting to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s name, Majhi said Opposition parties were indulging in propaganda by branding the BJP as anti-farmer and anti-poor. “This law has extensive provisions for the welfare of farmers and workers. It was the UPA government that used Gandhi ji’s name for political gain,” he alleged.

Claiming that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) had failed to achieve its objectives, Majhi said the scheme lacked accountability, resulting in large-scale corruption. He cited alleged irregularities, including a Rs 6,000-crore scam in Bihar and a Rs 10,000-crore scam in Uttar Pradesh, and similar cases in Odisha, where deceased persons were shown as beneficiaries and pension recipients were allegedly drawing wages under the scheme.

The Chief Minister alleged that flaws in implementation and misuse of funds during the UPA regime deprived genuine beneficiaries of benefits. He said the new legislation incorporates technology, including artificial intelligence, to curb corruption. Under the new Act, beneficiaries will be entitled to 125 days of work, compared to 100 days under MGNREGA, Majhi said, adding that allowances would be paid if work is not provided within 15 days of demand.

The Chief Minister said the scheme would focus on four areas—water security, rural infrastructure, livelihood assets and climate resilience—and no work would be undertaken during a 60-day cultivation period. Majhi said the original National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGA) was introduced in 2005 and renamed MGNREGA in 2009, but its basic structure remained unchanged. Though the law provided for 100 days of employment, only about 50 days of work were delivered in practice, he claimed, adding that the allowance component remained negligible. Responding to a query on States bearing 40 per cent of the expenditure under the new Act, the Chief Minister said this would enhance accountability. “When States spend their own resources, they will be more cautious and committed to the scheme’s success,” he said.

Earlier, the Odisha Congress announced that it would launch a statewide ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ from January 10.