Congress Veteran Kumari Selja Rebuffs BJP's Invitation Amid Party Tensions
In a display of unwavering loyalty, senior Congress leader Kumari Selja has firmly rejected an invitation from Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This development comes amid rumors of internal strife within the Congress party in Haryana, just days before the state goes to polls.
Speaking at the Panchayat AajTak event, the 61-year-old Dalit leader asserted, "BJP leaders should refrain from giving me advice. Congress runs through my veins, just as my father passed away wrapped in the Tricolour. I, too, will go wrapped in that same Tricolour one day."
Khattar's invitation came after speculation about Selja's dissatisfaction with her party, particularly following the Congress's decision not to field her in the upcoming elections despite her keen interest. The BJP leader suggested that any self-respecting individual would reconsider their position after such treatment.
However, the Congress party dismissed these claims, describing Selja as a loyal party worker and advising the BJP to focus on its own affairs.
Addressing the rumors of a rift within the Haryana Congress unit, Selja clarified that there was no dissatisfaction but rather internal matters being resolved. She emphasized that such discussions are part of the party's decision-making process and cannot always be shared publicly.
Selja also touched upon her personal political aspirations, stating, "I wanted to contest from Uklana in the assembly elections, but I didn't receive the ticket. However, that doesn't mean my existence in politics ends there. There will be more opportunities in the future."
The Congress leader's absence from the party's manifesto launch event, led by national president Mallikarjun Kharge, had fueled speculation about internal conflicts. Some reports suggest a power struggle between Selja and former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda, a prominent Jat face in the party.
Despite these challenges, Selja remains committed to the Congress party, demonstrating that loyalty can withstand internal disagreements and external temptations in the complex world of Indian politics.