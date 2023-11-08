Live
Congress will buck the trend in Rajasthan of incumbent dispensation being voted out: Sachin Pilot
This alliance will win the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024, he said.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday expressed confidence that his party will buck the trend of the incumbent dispensation in Rajasthan being voted out every five years and form the government after the November 25 assembly polls.
He alleged that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to divert people's attention from the issue of development.
Pilot, who was in Tonk from where he is contesting the elections, said, ''The tradition of 30 years in Rajasthan...five years of BJP, five years of Congress...that tradition is about to be broken. People have seen BJP rule at the Centre and they want a change.'' ''BJP is trying everything to mislead the public but our issue is of development. The party is fighting the elections with unity, so I can say with full confidence that we will form the government in Rajasthan,'' he told PTI.
The former deputy chief minister said that in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh also, the Congress will return to power with a huge majority.
The results in Telangana will shock every one and the Congress will form the government there as well, he said.
''If our government is formed in these four-five states, the Congress and the INDIA alliance will become stronger. This alliance will win the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024,'' he said.