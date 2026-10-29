Congress Wins Nagpur MLC Seat, Abhijit Wanjari Retains RSS Stronghold For Second Term

The Congress has secured a big win in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls with its leader Abhijit Govindrao Wanjari maintaining his Nagpur Division Graduates seat for the second term. The counting process took a long time, with him emerging victorious in a race against BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohle by 3,271 votes.

The result is politically significant as Nagpur is the hometown of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. It is also the headquarters of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and it is seen as a stronghold of BJP.

Congress Opens Account in MLC Polls

Wanjari's win was the Congress's first in a Legislative Council poll contesting 28 seats in Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Wanjari is a lawyer and educationist who, in 2020, was elected as the Nagpur Graduates' candidate with the help of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The alliance has the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

His latest victory ensures that the Congress retains the constituency despite a strong contest from the BJP. A total of 38 candidates were in the fray, with the main battle between Wanjari and Kohle.

Wanjari Credits Voters and MVA Unity

Reacting to the result on October 28, Wanjari said the BJP had deployed its leaders and resources in Nagpur but voters chose to support the Congress.

He credited the unity within his party and the MVA, along with support from various organisations, for his victory. Wanjari said 48 organisations had backed his campaign and dedicated the win to their workers and leaders.

Tensions During Vote Counting

The counting process also witnessed tensions outside Mankapur Indoor Stadium, where BJP and Congress workers clashed. Police intervened to bring the situation under control.

The victory came as a boost for the Congress in Maharashtra, particularly after the party suffered setbacks in other contests, including the four Legislative Council seats in Karnataka.

MVA Claims Three of Five Maharashtra Seats

The Nagpur result was part of elections to five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats. According to results cited by the parties, the MVA won three seats, while the BJP and Shiv Sena secured one each. The Election Commission’s formal announcement was awaited when the initial reports were published.

Wanjari’s second consecutive win gives the Congress a notable victory in Nagpur, a region where the BJP and RSS have traditionally maintained a strong political presence.