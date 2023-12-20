Congress won’t cross 40 seats in next year's LS polls: Assam Dy Speaker

Guwahati: The tally of seats for the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will come down below 40, Deputy Speaker in the Assam Assembly, Numal Momin, said on Wednesday,

Momin added that the BJP will cross the 400-mark in the upcoming general elections.

“Congress will drop below 40 this time. The people have rejected them due to the way they are acting, working, and attempting to discredit our Prime Minister. Because, he works for the underprivileged... Narendra Modi is the only candidate that the people of our country desire.”

“The people of India will cast their votes for progress and in favor of Narendra Modi. They refuse to support the political party that has engaged in corruption for many years,” Momin claimed.

He added, “Indians across the country support Modi for the Prime Ministerial position. Looking at the people’s alignment towards the Prime Minister, the BJP will definitely cross the 400-mark in the Lok Sabha.”

The senior Assam BJP escalated his criticism of the INDIA bloc, saying that soon seat sharing talks are initiated, conflict would arise and that this alliance will not continue.

“I don't think this coalition will endure if seat-sharing is implemented since the big players won't consent to the small parties receiving seats. The INDIA bloc may endure if Congress contests just 50 seats, but that is not likely to happen. The true faces of these coalition partners will be visible once seat-sharing takes place," he said.

“The opposition is extremely jealous about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's function and his work culture,” Momin said.