Connecting 10 crore women with financial inclusion will help reach 6 crore Lakhpati Didis: Minister

New Delhi: Achieving the ambitious goal of 6 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ would require connecting at least 10 crore women to the various financial inclusion initiatives of the Ministry of Rural Development, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

He instructed officials to work in close coordination with state governments and prepare a concrete, time-bound action plan to ensure the successful attainment of the target.

In the meeting, the minister sought a detailed briefing from senior officials of the Ministry on the latest progress of the scheme.

Chouhan directed officials to formulate a special, focused strategy and work on a war footing to achieve the revised target of creating 6 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

He emphasised that financial inclusion is the backbone of women’s empowerment and sustainable livelihoods in rural India.

Bringing more women into the formal financial system through bank linkages, credit access, insurance coverage and financial literacy is essential to transform Self-Help Group (SHG) members into economically independent and self-reliant individuals, the minister highlighted.

Highlighting the importance of continuous engagement with states, Chouhan stressed that sustained dialogue and coordination with state governments would strengthen the implementation of DAY–NRLM.

He said that such an approach would help extend the benefits of the scheme to a larger number of Self-Help Groups and ‘Lakhpati Didis’, enabling them to derive maximum advantage from various livelihood and empowerment initiatives.

It was highlighted during the meeting that the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission operates through four major components.

These include institutional building and capacity development, social inclusion and social development, financial inclusion, and livelihood promotion. Together, these components aim to create robust community institutions, enhance skills, promote inclusive growth, and strengthen income-generating opportunities for rural households.

In addition, around 5 crore individuals have been connected with financial literacy initiatives, equipping them with the knowledge and skills required to manage finances, savings, credit and investments more effectively.

The mission has also played a major role in expanding social security coverage, with nearly 7 crore people receiving insurance benefits under various social security schemes.



