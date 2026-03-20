Constituency watch: Trinamool fields Pabitra Kar in Nandigram

Kolkata: Even a couple of hours before the announcement of the Trinamool Congress’s candidate list on March 17 for the forthcoming two‑phase Assembly elections in West Bengal next month, no one had any idea who would be the party’s candidate at Nandigram in East Midnapore district against sitting two‑time legislator and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Things became clear just an hour before the announcement, as the party hurriedly arranged the joining of Pabitra Kar, a local BJP leader from Nandigram and once a close confidant of Adhikari, to Trinamool Congress.

The grand welcome given to Kar in the presence of Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee made it evident that Kar would be the ruling party’s bet against Adhikari in his stronghold.

Later, the candidate list confirmed Kar as the Trinamool nominee from Nandigram.

Political observers feel that, given the current scenario in East Midnapore, especially Nandigram, Kar is the best possible option against Adhikari, considering his long grassroots association and awareness of Adhikari’s strengths and weaknesses.

A city‑based political observer noted that since the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, East Midnapore became associated with the Adhikari family and Trinamool Congress. However, since the 2021 Assembly elections, the district remained an Adhikari stronghold, with the family shifting allegiance to the BJP.

The fortress held even in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when BJP candidates won both constituencies in East Midnapore with high margins.

In this situation, Trinamool Congress sought someone rooted in the district, and Kar emerged as the choice.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Adhikari won Nandigram by a margin of less than 2,000 votes, defeating Trinamool’s candidate and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who later won a by‑election from Bhabanipur in South Kolkata to retain her chair for a third consecutive term.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Nandigram gave BJP’s winning candidate from Tamluk, former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a margin of 7,298 votes.

This time, Adhikari is contesting simultaneously from Bhabanipur, where Trinamool Congress has fielded the Chief Minister again.

The schedule of the two‑phase polls allows Adhikari to balance campaigning between both constituencies.

Nandigram goes to the polls in the first phase on April 23, while Bhabanipur votes in the second phase on April 29.



