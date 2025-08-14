Constitution Club: A place for lawmakers, ex-MPs to rewind, rejuvenate

New Delhi: BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy won the keenly fought election to a key post at the Constitution Club of India, which has over the decades emerged as a meeting place for current and former members of Parliament.

Barely a few hundred metres from Parliament, the Constitution Club of India (CCI) has served as a place for MPs to rejuvenate after a hard day’s work at the gymnasium or with a few quick laps in the swimming pool.

The history of the CCI is as old as that of independent India. It was established in 1947 as a place for members of the Constituent Assembly, tasked with drafting the Constitution, who had living quarters at the Constitution House on what was then called the Curzon Road.

The original Constitution House is now home to the Civil Services Officers Institute on Kasturba Gandhi Road. In the days just after independence, the members of the Constituent Assembly stayed at the Constitution House and entertained their guests in the sprawling dining halls. Post-meal discussions and gossip spilled over to the green lawns of the complex.

The present-day CCI was inaugurated in 1965 by the then president Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and is registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. The Lok Sabha speaker is the ex-officio president of the CCI, the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha is the general secretary and the Union urban affairs minister is the vice president.

The three secretaries in-charge of administration, sports, and culture, and the treasurer oversee the functioning of the CCI along with an 11-member Executive Committee.

The CCI has two restaurants -- Article 21 for the general public and The Preamble for members of the Club. It also has a coffee house, health centre, spa, unisex salon, billiards room, a badminton court, leisure lounges and conference facilities on its premises.

Over the years, the CCI has emerged as a popular venue for political meetings, art and craft exhibitions, functions, conferences and meetings.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy maintained his 25-year-old dominance in the club management, retaining his position as secretary (administration) and prevailing over the challenge from fellow BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan.

The election saw participation from marquee members, including BJP’s Amit Shah and Congress’ Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla was declared elected as secretary (sports) after BJP Rajya Sabha member Pradip Kumar Varma withdrew his candidature.