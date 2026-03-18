Consumer Courts In India Face Staff Shortage, Falling Women Representation: Report

India’s consumer dispute resolution system is under increasing pressure, with a new report by the India Justice Report revealing serious structural challenges affecting its performance.

The Consumer Justice Report 2026 points to a decline in women’s representation across consumer courts, despite legal requirements under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The share of women in state commissions has dropped significantly in recent years, raising concerns about gender inclusivity in these quasi-judicial bodies.

Another major issue flagged is the high number of vacancies. Nearly 40% of member positions across state and district consumer commissions remain unfilled, and many are functioning without a president. This lack of leadership and staffing has weakened efficiency, accountability, and timely case resolution.

At the district level, the situation is even more severe, with several states struggling to fill sanctioned posts. Courts have warned that prolonged vacancies could render these commissions ineffective.

The report also highlights a shift in the types of cases being filed. Housing disputes now make up a large share of complaints, while insurance and medical-related grievances have risen sharply following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite efforts by the Central Consumer Protection Authority to curb unfair practices, its limited proactive action in recent years has reduced its regulatory impact.

Alternative dispute resolution methods like mediation and Lok Adalats remain underutilised. Very few cases are being referred for mediation, and the number of Lok Adalat referrals has also declined significantly.

Performance across states varies widely, with some regions handling caseloads better than others. Urban centres, especially major cities, continue to face heavy backlogs due to high volumes of complaints.

Overall, while the consumer protection framework in India has expanded, the report stresses the urgent need to address gaps in staffing, inclusivity, and efficiency to ensure effective and timely justice for consumers.