Controversy In Kerala: SYS Leader Mustafa Mundupara Advocates For Separate Malabar State

A fresh controversy has erupted in Kerala following Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) leader Mustafa Mundupara's statement advocating for a separate Malabar state.



Speaking at a protest addressing the shortage of seats in Malabar schools, Mundupara remarked that one cannot blame the residents if there is a demand for a separate Malabar state. "Southern Kerala and Malabar people are paying the same taxes and should receive the same facilities," he asserted.

During the protest in Malappuram, Mundupara emphasized, "When we see this injustice, it’s understandable if there is a demand for a separate Malabar state. If the people of Malabar are paying the same taxes as those in southern Kerala, we should get the same facilities here."

He further added, "There is no point in labeling it as separatism. What will happen to the country if there is a Malabar state?"

The BJP responded strongly to Mundupara's speech, criticizing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan for their silence on the issue. Kerala BJP chief K Surendran tweeted, "Anyone who believes that banning the Popular Front of India has eradicated extremist forces in Kerala is gravely mistaken. The audacity of SYS leader Mustafa Mundupara in demanding the division of Kerala, coupled with the silence of @pinarayivijayan and @vdsatheesan, starkly reveals the harsh truth: the Congress and Communist parties in Kerala are shamelessly compromising national integrity for votes."

Surendran also stated, "These political entities are the biggest obstacles to PM @narendramodi Ji's unwavering mission to eliminate separatist forces from our nation. The BJP will fight tooth and nail against any move to divide Kerala," accompanying his text with a picture of Mundupara and his controversial statement.

The Malabar region, located in northern Kerala, includes the districts of Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Palakkad, and nearby areas. The state has been witnessing significant protests by various student organizations over the lack of seats for Class 11 in Malappuram.