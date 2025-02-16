Controversy Over Congress President’s Remarks on Maha Kumbh Mela

Udupi: The remarks made by the Congress party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge regarding a sacred site of immense significance to the Hindu community during the Maha Kumbh Mela has been condemned by the former MLA and BJP leader Pramod Madhwaraj. The statement has been widely condemned, with critics arguing that it is deeply hurtful to the sentiments of Hindus Madhwaraj said.

Madhwaraj claims that the comments reflect an anti-Sanatan Dharma stance and disregard for Hindu traditions. Additionally, they argue that by appointing a leader with such views as its national president and subsequently elevating him to the position of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress party is endorsing an ideology that is perceived as being against Hindu principles.