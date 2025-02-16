Live
- Progress of country, tribals are inter-linked: President Murmu
- FIH Women’s Pro League: England thwart India fightback, win bonus point in shootout
- Metro Railway Kolkata to evacuate stranded rakes from tunnels using battery power
- Controversy Over Congress President’s Remarks on Maha Kumbh Mela
- CM Urges H.D. Deve Gowda to Stand Above Politics for Karnataka’s Water Rights
- Unseeded Kyrian Jacquet upsets second seed Billy Harris to win Delhi Open 2025 singles title
- India headed to become $30-35 trillion economy in next two decades: Piyush Goyal
- Medical Students to Adopt Rural Families as NMC Pushes for Community-Based Learning
- Central Railway runs special trains, improves crowd management for Mahakumbh devotees
- Yamuna's cleaning drive in Delhi: PM Modi's pre-election promise now in action
Just In
Controversy Over Congress President’s Remarks on Maha Kumbh Mela
Udupi: The remarks made by the Congress party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge regarding a sacred site of immense significance to the Hindu...
Udupi: The remarks made by the Congress party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge regarding a sacred site of immense significance to the Hindu community during the Maha Kumbh Mela has been condemned by the former MLA and BJP leader Pramod Madhwaraj. The statement has been widely condemned, with critics arguing that it is deeply hurtful to the sentiments of Hindus Madhwaraj said.
Madhwaraj claims that the comments reflect an anti-Sanatan Dharma stance and disregard for Hindu traditions. Additionally, they argue that by appointing a leader with such views as its national president and subsequently elevating him to the position of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress party is endorsing an ideology that is perceived as being against Hindu principles.