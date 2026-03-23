Cooperation key to curbing transnational corruption: CBI chief ​

Central Bureau of Investigation director Praveen Sood said on Monday that corruption today is transnational, sophisticated, and increasingly enabled by technology, making international cooperation not a matter of choice but an absolute necessity.​

Delivering the keynote address at the 12th Steering Committee Meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities, Sood highlighted the GlobE Network's Secure Communication Platform as a highly effective tool for encrypted and real-time information exchange among member authorities.​

He called upon all member agencies to actively engage with the CBI, share actionable intelligence, and make full use of available cooperation mechanisms.​

Sood highlighted CBI’s role as the National Central Bureau of INTERPOL, underscoring the extensive international cooperation it facilitates.​

He spoke about how timely, coordinated action can make a decisive difference in ensuring that offenders are brought to justice and that illicit assets are recovered.​

The federal agency’s chief praised the GlobE Network for providing a platform for more real-time connections and collaboration than other platforms.​

He reaffirmed India’s full commitment to working with all members to make the GlobE Network a strong and effective pillar of global anti-corruption cooperation.​

Earlier, Enforcement Directorate chief Rahul Navin said at the meeting that under the modern anti-corruption framework enshrined in the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), asset recovery is not an afterthought but the truest measure of enforcement success.​​

He said the ED has restituted assets worth nearly $5.6 billion, including in corruption cases, with a significant portion achieved in just the past couple of years.​​

Earlier, Enforcement Directorate chief Rahul Navin said at the meeting that under the modern anti-corruption framework enshrined in the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), asset recovery is not an afterthought but the truest measure of enforcement success.​

He said the ED has restituted assets worth nearly $5.6 billion, including in corruption cases, with a significant portion achieved in just the past couple of years.​​

India’s track record in asset recovery places it among the most active jurisdictions globally in returning stolen assets to the state and to victims, the statement said, adding that the country’s hosting of the 12th GlobE Steering Committee Meeting reflects its growing stature in the international anti-corruption order.​​

The three-day meeting, being held from March 23 to 25, brings together the 15 member nations of the Steering Committee to deliberate on the Network's strategic direction, operational priorities, and evolving frameworks for international cooperation.​​

The 15 nations currently serving on the GlobE Steering Committee are: Azerbaijan, Brazil, China (including Hong Kong and Macau SARs), Ethiopia, Grenada, India, Italy, Nigeria, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.​​