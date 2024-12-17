Cop killed as patrol vehicle overturns in pond in Bihar's Darbhanga

Patna: A police personnel was killed while two others were seriously injured when a Dial 112 police patrol vehicle overturned in a pond in the Simri Bazar police station area in Bihar's Darbhanga district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 12.30 a.m. when the police vehicle, returning from Sadhwara to Simri Bazar after patrolling, overturned into a pond while avoiding hitting a dog on the road.

The cop, identified as Shekhar Paswan (59), succumbed to his injuries in Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) while driver GK Jha, and constable Archana Kumari, were currently undergoing treatment.

Paswan was a resident of Raghepura village in the Bahadurpur police station area.

Senior police officers visited the accident site and inquired about the circumstances leading to the accident.

Jha said that he lost control over the vehicle while avoiding hitting a dog.

Jha said that while trying to save the dog, the patrolling vehicle overturned in a pond next to the road.

"After the incident, we pulled out Archana Kumari and Shekhar Paswan," Jha said.

Paswan was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Senior officers, including the City SP, rushed to DMCH and the accident site to investigate the matter.

Simri Police Station in-charge Manish Kumar confirmed that the accident occurred while avoiding the dog and attributed the chaos at the site to dense fog and nighttime visibility issues.

"Jha and Archana Kumari are receiving treatment at DMCH. We have sent Paswan's body for post-mortem. The family members of the deceased were informed about the tragic accident," Kumar said.