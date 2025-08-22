Live
Cop’s custodial torture: CBI arrests 6 J-K policemen on SC order
Srinagar: The CBI on Wednesday arrested eight police personnel, including at least two officers, in connection with the alleged custodial torture of a cop, following orders from the Supreme Court last month, officials said here on Wednesday.
The arrested cops include a deputy superintendent of police, an inspector, and an assistant sub-inspector, officials said here.
The accused cops were directed to submit their weapons and other government articles to the respective District Police Lines.
One of the accused cops -- a special police officer working on an honorarium -- has been disengaged and struck off from Special Police Officer (SPO) rolls.
Further details were awaited, the officials said.
On July 21, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to register an FIR over the “brutal and inhuman custodial torture” of a police constable in Jammu and Kashmir and ordered the UT administration to pay him Rs 50 lakh in compensation.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the injuries caused to the constable during his illegal detention, particularly the “complete mutilation of his genitalia, use of pepper/chilly powder and electric shocks on his genitalia”, were grave reminders of the inhuman torture meted out to him.