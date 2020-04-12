Corona cases spring up in new areas in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Twenty-five more positive cases were detected in Gujarat on Sunday morning and one person has died due to Covid-19, the health authorities announced, taking the total detected positive Coronavirus cases to 493 in the state.

Till Sunday, 23 deaths due to Coronavirus have been reported in Gujarat.

Despite the health authorities claims of containing the coronavirus spread crammed into limited pockets or hotspots, the virus spread is springing up in new areas in Ahmedabad as well as in other parts of Gujarat.

On Sunday, 25 more positive cases were detected by the health authorities, out of which Ahmedabad had 23. Two cases were from Anand. Many cases were found from areas which have not been marked as hotspots in Ahmedabad like Behrampura, Ghodasar, Ranip, Maninagar. Earlier too, cases were found from Juhapura, New Vadaj, Dudheshwar, Manek chowk in Ahmedabad. One death was also reported on Sunday, an Ahmedabad male (75) from Ghodasar, admitted in the Ahmedabad's LG hospital, succumbed to the virus late Saturday night. He had comorbidity conditions like hypertension.

"Out of the total cases, the condition of 422 is stable while 4 are on ventilator, their condition being critical. A total of 44 patients have been discharged from the hospital after getting treated," said Jayanti Ravi, the principal secretary, Health and family welfare Department, Gujarat.

"Due to the aggressive testing in hotspot areas, under the cluster containment strategy carried out on a campaign mode, we have almost covered all the hotspots. Now the process is stabilized and we are focusing now on the other areas of the city as well as state," added Ravi.