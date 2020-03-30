Corona cases surge past 1,000 as India enters Day 5 of lockdown

New Delhi: Figures furnished by the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare reveal that the government has identified 1,091 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus across the country on Sunday.

This number is inclusive of 86 Covid-19 patients who have been treated or discharged in addition to an Italian tourist who decided to return home after undergoing treatment for the infection in India.

The figure also includes 25 individuals who died after testing positive for the infection. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also claims to have screened 15,24,266 passengers at airports in India before the central government decided to impose a moratorium on the entry of international flights in Indian airspace.

On Sunday, the total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra rose to 193 with 12 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in the state.

Similarly, five new cases were reported each in Madhya Pradesh (39) and Jammu and Kashmir (38), and three in Gujarat (58) followed by one in Rajasthan.

A pilot with SpiceJet was also one of the individuals who tested positive for Covid-19. In an official statement, the private airline carrier said that the pilot last flew a domestic aircraft on March 21 and has been in home quarantine since.

Authorities reported seven fresh deaths on Sunday from Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, five people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad, near Pune in Maharashtra, were discharged after undergoing treatment for the infection and testing negative thereafter.

Chief Ministers of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Maharashtra among others have acknowledged the problem and are taking steps to help these migrant workers with food and shelter.