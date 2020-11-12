Coronavirus caseload in India climbs to 86,83,916

New Delhi: India saw a single-day increase of 47,905 infections taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 86,83,916, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease have surged to 80,66,501, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,28,121 with 550 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 4,89,294 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total recoveries have surged to 80, 66,501 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.89 per cent, while Cthe OVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,19,62,509 samples have been tested up to November 11 with 11,93,358 samples being tested on Wednesday.