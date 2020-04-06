Coronavirus: Doctors, Nurses At Mumbai Wockhardt Hospital Test Positive

Mumbai: In a major cause of concern, 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for coronavirus at the Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai. According to media reports on Monday, The BMC swung into action and declared the hospital a containment zone.

Wockhardt Hospital in central Mumbai has been sealed by BMC and no one would be allowed to enter or leave the hospital till everyone inside the facility proves to be Coronavirus free after two negative tests. For the Mumbai health and civic officials, the Wockhardt Hospital crisis comes at a time when they're already battling with outbreaks from slums in Dharavi and Worli Koliwada.

Samples of more than 270 hospital staff and those of some patients have been sent for testing. Nurses of the hospital whose test results came positive have been shifted from their quarters in Vile Parle to the hospital premises.

The BMC has ordered the hospital's canteen to provide food to the staff.

It is being speculated that nurses who attended to a coronavirus positive patient could have been the source of infection among the healthcare fraternity. While two of the doctors infected have been admitted in Seven Hills hospital, one other doctor has been admitted in SL Raheja Hospital at Mahim in Mumbai.

As on Sunday night, Maharashtra reported 748 cases of those who tested positive for Coronavirus. 748, the city of Mumbai accounted for as many as 418. Five cases have been reported from Asia's largest slum, Dharavi in Mumbai.