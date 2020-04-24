Coronavirus In Delhi: 35 AIIMS Doctors, Nurses Advised Self-Quarantine

Coronavirus In Delhi: At least 35 doctors and nurses working in the gastroenterology division of all India Institute of medical sciences AIIMS were advised self-quarantine on Thursday, after a male nurse in the team developed COVID-19, according to media reports. Health officials have also taken the samples of some of the patients who were attended to by the nurse in question. The results of their tests are awaited.

Meanwhile, authorities have swung into action to trace the contacts of every single person the nurse could have possibly come in contact with including the doctors, nurses and patients and others who may be seen as high-risk contacts. Many others have been advised home quarantine, according to media reports.

At the LNJP Hospital A dietician working in the canteen tested positive for coronavirus following which the hospital's kitchen was shut down. All the contacts of the dietician have been advised to self-quarantine themselves while their samples are being taken for testing.

Meanwhile, about 14 doctors and nurses are reported to have tested positive for Coronavirus at a government hospital located in Jahangirpuri of Delhi. Incidentally, the area is considered one of the biggest cluster areas of COVID-19 in the national capital.

Delhi recorded 128 more positive cases on Thursday taking the total to 2376. The death toll in the national capital has gone up to 50 while 808 people have recovered from the deadly virus.