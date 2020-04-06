Coronavirus in India: Group of Ministers To Meet Tomorrow To Review Lockdown Restrictions

Coronavirus in India: A Group of Ministers of the Union government will meet on Tuesday to recommend measures to be taken after the 21-day nationwide lockdown period comes to an end. The final decision is likely to be taken by the Prime Minister.

One proposal which has been mooted is said to be imposing stringent lockdown measures in hotspots and in districts where there are clusters and hotspots of Coronavirus in various states.

In the wake of the rising numbers of Coronavirus positive cases across many states mainly Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the Group of Ministers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will take stock of the emerging situation.

Some states like Chhattisgarh have demanded that the state's border should not be opened up for interstate transport. Chhattisgarh shares borders with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, both of which have several hotspots and clusters.

Similarly, there is widespread opinion in Karnataka against the state opening its border with Kerala. The matter will heard by the Supreme Court of India tomorrow. Earlier, the Supreme Court had on Friday, asked the Centre to resolve the dispute between the two states.

Kerala had approached the state High Court seeking directions from the Centre to the Karnataka government to allow traffic related to medical emergencies for treatment in Mangaluru which borders the state. The Karnataka State government has refused to open up its border citing COVID-19 concerns, since the bordering district in Kerala, Kasargod, is a hotspot.