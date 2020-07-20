Coronavirus in India: List of top-5 worst-hit cities of Covid-19

Coronavirus in India: India is the third top country globally with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. With more than 1.1 Million total cases, India is following countries like US and Brazil.

A massive chunk of India's Covid-19 cases came from the city Delhi. Delhi witnessed 1,22,793 cases in which 1,03,134 members were discharged. Following Delhi, the financial capital of India, Mumbai stood in second place with 1.01 lakh Covid-19 cases. Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru are the cities which are in the next positions.

Delhi, Mumbai in Maharastra, Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Pune in Maharashtra and Bengaluru in Karnataka are among the cities with high Covid-19 cases in the country. Two cities from Maharastra were in top five.

Delhi

The national capital has been struggling with a high incidence of Covid-19 cases. In Delhi, the Covid-19 tally rose to 1,22,793 cases in which 1,03,134 members got treated and discharged. The total active cases in the city are 16,031. 3,628 people lost their lives after contracting with the virus. There are 678 containment zones in the capital city.

Mumbai

India's financial capital accounts for over half of the Covid-19 cases reported in the state. It is also one of the worst-hit city in the country. With 1,01,388 cases, Mumbai's tally is higher than most the total number of cases reported in many countries. The total numbers of active cases in the city are 23,697. 71,685 members got recovered and discharged and 5,714 members were succumbed due to this deadly virus. The total containment zones in the city are 691.

Chennai

The South Indian city has reported over 85,000 Covid-19 cases in which 69,382 cases were discharged from the hospital. The total numbers of active cases in the city are 15,046. 1431 members from the city were succumbed due to this deadly virus. The total containment zones in the city are 276.

Pune

In Pune, the Covid-19 tally rose to 37,386 cases in which 22,611 members got cured and discharged. The total active cases in the city are 13,799. 976 members lost their lives after contracting with the virus. There are 109 containment zones in the city.

Bengaluru

India's one of the beautiful city Bengaluru also witnessing the spike in Covid-19 cases. It is also one of the worst-hit city in the country. With 31,775 cases, Bengaluru stood in top five worst-hit cities. The total numbers of active cases in the city are 24,313. 6,794 members only got recovered and discharged and 667 members were succumbed due because of the virus. The recovery rate in the city is not as impressive as the remaining parts of the country. The total containment zones in the city are 6,106.

Hyderabad in Telangana will also be in the top five worst hit cities in India but the bulletin release of Telangana government is stating only the state wide statistics. The total cases in Telangana are 45,076 in which 32,438 cases were recovered. The current active cases in the state are 12,224 and 415 patients died due to the virus attack.