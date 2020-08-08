Coronavirus in India: Nation reported 61,000 new cases and 933 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus in India: After recording the biggest spike of 62,000 Coronavirus cases in a day, India has seen over 61,000 new cases on Friday. The total number of reported cases in the country is now 20.88 lakh. A total of 933 fatalities were also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 42,518.

Among the total 20,88,612 Covid-19 positive cases, 6,19,088 are active cases and 14,27,006 people got cured and discharged after fighting with deadly virus. India's recovery rate now stands at 68.32% while the mortality rate is at 2.04%. ICMR stated that total of 2.33 crore samples were tested so far with inclusion of 5,98,778 samples tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, global Coronavirus cases are closed to the 2 crore mark. According to the Johns Hopkins University score, total cases are now over 1.92 crore across the world. The United States is leading the charts with over 49 lakh Coronavirus cases while Brazil has over 29 lakh cases. India stood third in the worst-hit nations by Coronavirus.