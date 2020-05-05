Coronavirus in India: Nearly 4,000 cases, 195 deaths in a day

New Delhi: The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India mounted to 46,711 with 3,900 in 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In an evening update, the Health Ministry said of the total cases, 31,967 are active cases, and 1,583 have succumbed to the disease while 195 patients died on Tuesday. However, 13,160 people have recovered so far.

The total number of deaths suddenly saw a spike in West Bengal. The Ministry said the total toll reported from West Bengal was 133. It was 61 on Monday.

Earlier at a presser, Joint Health Secretary Lav Aagarwal had said that States should report on time about the number of cases and fatalities in order to ensure better management of cases. Maharashtra continued to top the chart with a total 14,541 cases followed by Gujarat with 5,804 cases and Delhi with 4,898 cases.