Coronavirus Live Updates: India gears up to Turn Off Lights for 9 Minutes on PM's Appeal

Coronavirus Pandemic in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens of India to switch off the lights and light up lamps, candles or mobile torches for nine minutes at 9PM today to display the country's collective resolve to defeat novel Coronavirus.

Coronavirus death toll India reached to 77 and 3374 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus across the country as on Wednesday. 267 cases are either Cured, Discharged or Migrated.

Over 1000 positive cases traced to Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

Healt ministry reveals that 83% of COVID-19 patients are aged below 60Yrs. Meanwhile, ICMR issues advisory to start rapid antibody-based blood tests in cluster zones and large migration gatherings/evacuee centres.

Around the world, more than 10,93,349 people have been confirmed to have the virus. More than 58,620 people have died.

The United States has the most confirmed cases globally at over 3,12,000. More than 8,500 people have died in the US.

A further 809 people died in Spain on Saturday, bringing the total there to 11,744 deaths.

Stay tuned for Coronavirus Live Updates from us