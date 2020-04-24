Coronavirus: Maharashtra Sees Surge In Cases, Mumbai Remains Epicentre

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday went past the 6000 mark and recorded its highest ever tally of 778 cases in a day. The death toll in the state mounted to 283 after 14 more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the deadly virus. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country as the coronavirus count all over the country continued to climb past the 23,000 figure.

Mumbai alone recorded 478 new COVID-19 cases, turning out to be the epicentre of the pandemic in Maharashtra. The total number of cases from Maharashtra rose to 6427. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 840 patients have been discharged after recovery from COVID-19.

The Maharashtra government also faces the challenge of filling in for more than 400 health workers including doctors, nurses and paramedics who have either been infected or quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to add more beds to government hospitals and other establishments earmarked for COVID-19 treatment. As part of its preparedness to tackle a likely spike in cases, the BMC has decided to take over the functioning of the state-run St George and Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital (GT) hospitals in South Mumbai. Both the hospitals will be earmarked as COVID-19 hospitals and will be equipped to treat patients of the deadly virus.

The control room set up by the BMC will track and direct patients to the ICU or general COVID-19 beds at these hospitals. The BMC has decided to utilise the facilities at JJ Hospital exclusively for non-COVID-19 patients.

Pune also saw a spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 104 cases being recorded. The total number of cases reported from Pune has now reached 985. With the death of 3 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the total number of deaths in the district has now risen to 63.