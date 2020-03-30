Coronavirus news Live Updates: Andhra to follow Telangana, likely to impose cut in wages

Coronavirus death toll India reached to 32 and 1,251 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus across the country on Monday. The number is inclusive of 1117 Active cases, 102 recovered and 32 deaths

Around the world, more than 784,000 people have been confirmed to have the virus, and nearly 165,000 have recovered. More than 37,500 people have died.

The United States has the most confirmed cases globally at over 160,700. More than 3,000 people have died in the US -- over 1,200 in New York State.



Stay tuned for Coronavirus Live Updates from us