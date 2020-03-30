Coronavirus news Live Updates: Andhra to follow Telangana, likely to impose cut in wages
Lockdown curbs eased to allow transportation of all goods; borders sealed to check migrant movementsPM Modi forms 10 teams to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus death toll India reached to 32 and 1,251 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus across the country on Monday. The number is inclusive of 1117 Active cases, 102 recovered and 32 deaths
Around the world, more than 784,000 people have been confirmed to have the virus, and nearly 165,000 have recovered. More than 37,500 people have died.
The United States has the most confirmed cases globally at over 160,700. More than 3,000 people have died in the US -- over 1,200 in New York State.
- 31 March 2020 11:13 AM GMT
CoronaVirus strikes younger demographics
Australia and New Zealand say a high proportion of those diagnosed with coronavirus in those nations are young people.
In New Zealand, 26% of confirmed cases are in people aged 20 to 29, and 21% of cases in Australia involve those in the same age range.
- 31 March 2020 11:09 AM GMT
Telangana starts ration distribution
Rice and Rs 500/- distribution to migrants at Govt. High School, Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Photo N Shiva Kumar Meru.
- 31 March 2020 11:02 AM GMT
Stadium in Chandigarh converted into "temporary jail" for lockdown violators
A cricket stadium and a sports complex in Chandigarh, India have been converted into temporary jails for those who violate lockdown conditions.
- 31 March 2020 10:59 AM GMT
Iran reports 3,000 new cases of coronavirus in one day
- 31 March 2020 10:59 AM GMT
Andhra to follow Telangana, like to propose wage cuts
On the lines of Telangana Government, Andhra Pradesh Government is also likely to impose a cut in wages. According to sources the government which held talks with various employees associations has come to an understanding that wages should be paid in two instalments. A GO is likely to be issued by evening. However it is not known when second installment would be paid.
- 30 March 2020 5:43 PM GMT
Six die of Coronavirus in Telangana
Six people have died due to Covid-19 in Telangana. While two died in Gandhi hospital, one each have died in Apollo and Global hospitals as well as in Nizamabad and Gadwal. It was found that all of them took part in religious prayers in Nizamuddin in New Delhi between March 13 to 15. Special teams have been formed by respective collectors to identify all those from Telangana to attend the religious programme in the national capital during that period. The health department also appealed to people to voluntarily come forward and approach government authorities for tests and treatment which are bring done free of cost.
- 30 March 2020 11:48 AM GMT
Suspension Of Srivari Darshan To Pilgrims Extended Till April 14
In view of the government decision of lockdown to contain the spread of Corona Covid 19 virus till April 14, the TTD has decided to continue the suspension of the Srivari darshan at Srivari temple for pilgrims till that date.
It may be recalled that over the instructions of Government, TTD had imposed a total suspension of Srivari darshan for pilgrims in Tirumala temple till March 31.
As a result of the latest decision, the festivals of Sri Ramanavami Asthanam on April 2 and the Sri Rama Pattabhiseka Asthanam on April 3 will be performed inside the temple in Ekantam while Hanumantha Vahana Seva on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami remains cancelled.
Similarly, the three-day annual Vasantotsavam from April 5-7 will be conducted at the Kalyana Mandapam inside the Srivari temple in Ekantam and the procession of Swarna Ratham on April 6 is also cancelled.
- 30 March 2020 11:42 AM GMT
Online classes for children of Delhi government schools: Manish Sisodia
Students studying in Nursery to Class 8 will be promoted directly to the next standard, under Right to Education. For Nursery till Class 8 students, one activity/project will be sent to their parents every day through SMS&recorded phone calls: Delhi Min Manish Sisodia.
- 30 March 2020 11:42 AM GMT
DGCA says all personnel dealing with cargo flight operations must be provided protective gear like masks and gloves, reports PTI
- 30 March 2020 7:58 AM GMT
LIVE UPDATES More than 721,000 people infected worldwide and over 33,000 killed, Johns Hopkins University tally says