Coronavirus news Live Updates: Six died of Coronavirus in Telangana
Lockdown curbs eased to allow transportation of all goods; borders sealed to check migrant movementsPM Modi forms 10 teams to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus death toll India reached to 27 and 1,091 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus across the country on Sunday.
This number is inclusive of 86 Covid-19 patients who have been treated or discharged in addition to an Italian tourist who decided to return home after undergoing treatment for the infection in India.
The figure also includes 25 individuals who died after testing positive for the infection. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also claims to have screened 15,24,266 passengers at airports in India before the central government decided to impose a moratorium on the entry of international flights in Indian airspace.
On Sunday, the total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra rose to 193 with 12 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in the state.
More than 31,000 people have died from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, while over 678,000 infections have been confirmed in at least 170 countries and territories. More than 145,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Stay tuned for Coronavirus Live Updates from us
Live Updates
- 30 March 2020 5:43 PM GMT
Six die of Coronavirus in Telangana
Six people have died due to Covid-19 in Telangana. While two died in Gandhi hospital, one each have died in Apollo and Global hospitals as well as in Nizamabad and Gadwal. It was found that all of them took part in religious prayers in Nizamuddin in New Delhi between March 13 to 15. Special teams have been formed by respective collectors to identify all those from Telangana to attend the religious programme in the national capital during that period. The health department also appealed to people to voluntarily come forward and approach government authorities for tests and treatment which are bring done free of cost.
- 30 March 2020 11:48 AM GMT
Suspension Of Srivari Darshan To Pilgrims Extended Till April 14
In view of the government decision of lockdown to contain the spread of Corona Covid 19 virus till April 14, the TTD has decided to continue the suspension of the Srivari darshan at Srivari temple for pilgrims till that date.
It may be recalled that over the instructions of Government, TTD had imposed a total suspension of Srivari darshan for pilgrims in Tirumala temple till March 31.
As a result of the latest decision, the festivals of Sri Ramanavami Asthanam on April 2 and the Sri Rama Pattabhiseka Asthanam on April 3 will be performed inside the temple in Ekantam while Hanumantha Vahana Seva on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami remains cancelled.
Similarly, the three-day annual Vasantotsavam from April 5-7 will be conducted at the Kalyana Mandapam inside the Srivari temple in Ekantam and the procession of Swarna Ratham on April 6 is also cancelled.
- 30 March 2020 11:42 AM GMT
Online classes for children of Delhi government schools: Manish Sisodia
Students studying in Nursery to Class 8 will be promoted directly to the next standard, under Right to Education. For Nursery till Class 8 students, one activity/project will be sent to their parents every day through SMS&recorded phone calls: Delhi Min Manish Sisodia.
- 30 March 2020 11:42 AM GMT
DGCA says all personnel dealing with cargo flight operations must be provided protective gear like masks and gloves, reports PTI
- 30 March 2020 7:58 AM GMT
LIVE UPDATES More than 721,000 people infected worldwide and over 33,000 killed, Johns Hopkins University tally says
- 30 March 2020 7:55 AM GMT
The team at Unity of Allied Healthcare Professionals, AIIMS have decided to donate their one-day salary to PM CARES Fund.
- 30 March 2020 7:55 AM GMT
We are releasing about 5,000 convicts on Emergency parole of 60 days. Another 3,000 undertrials to be released on Interim Bail of 45 days, in the next 2 days: Government of Madhya Pradesh
- 30 March 2020 7:54 AM GMT
Congress MP from Kerala's Kasaragod, Rajmohan Unnithan approaches Supreme Court seeking directions to Karnataka govt to open Karnataka-Kerala border to allow movement of ambulances & other emergency vehicles and for the transport of essential and non-essential items to Kerala.
- 30 March 2020 7:02 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: One person was admitted with Corona positive in government headquarters hospital here on Monday. The 55 years old person belongs to Santhi Nagar in the city. One more positive case was identified in Kakinada
- 30 March 2020 7:00 AM GMT
The Chittoor police have taken initiative for providing food and shelter to 100 above workers belonging to Uttar Pradesh from today onwards. Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar has launched food donation and shelter to UP workers programme here.