Coronavirus news Live Updates: Six died of Coronavirus in Telangana

Coronavirus death toll India reached to 27 and 1,091 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus across the country on Sunday.

This number is inclusive of 86 Covid-19 patients who have been treated or discharged in addition to an Italian tourist who decided to return home after undergoing treatment for the infection in India.

The figure also includes 25 individuals who died after testing positive for the infection. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also claims to have screened 15,24,266 passengers at airports in India before the central government decided to impose a moratorium on the entry of international flights in Indian airspace.

On Sunday, the total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra rose to 193 with 12 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in the state.

More than 31,000 people have died from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, while over 678,000 infections have been confirmed in at least 170 countries and territories. More than 145,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Stay tuned for Coronavirus Live Updates from us