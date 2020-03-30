 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Coronavirus news Live Updates: State borders sealed to check migrant movements

Coronavirus news Live Updates: State borders sealed to check migrant movementsMigrant Workers walk all the way to their homes crossing borders
Highlights

Lockdown curbs eased to allow transportation of all goods; borders sealed to check migrant movementsPM Modi forms 10 teams to fight Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus death toll India reached to 27 and 1,091 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus across the country on Sunday.

This number is inclusive of 86 Covid-19 patients who have been treated or discharged in addition to an Italian tourist who decided to return home after undergoing treatment for the infection in India.

The figure also includes 25 individuals who died after testing positive for the infection. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also claims to have screened 15,24,266 passengers at airports in India before the central government decided to impose a moratorium on the entry of international flights in Indian airspace.

On Sunday, the total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra rose to 193 with 12 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in the state.

More than 31,000 people have died from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, while over 678,000 infections have been confirmed in at least 170 countries and territories. More than 145,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Stay tuned for Coronavirus Live Updates from us

Show Full Article

Live Updates

>Load More
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories