Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra crosses 3000 mark

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Maharashtra continues to record the highest number of cases of those who test positive for novel Coronavirus. The total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the state has now reached 3081 with 2599 active cases, 295 recoveries and 187 deaths, as per the data put out by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

Mumbai with close to 2000 of these cases has emerged as the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has added 56 new containment zones to the existing 382 taking the total number to 438 in the city. Among the new containment zones are Dadar, Byculla, Chembur and Mazagaon.

Thane with over 500, Pune with more than 400 cases, Nagpur and Nashik are also emerging as cluster areas in Maharashtra adding to the challenge the state is facing in battling the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Maharashtra government has said that it has done extensive testing as compared to other states, media reports said. One of the factors with regard to the Coronavirus outbreak in the state is that younger individuals have tested positive, according to media reports.

However, a silver lining for Maharashtra is that in some districts such as Chandrapur no cases have been reported. This would help the Maharashtra government to ease restrictions in these districts depending on how the situation unfolds on the ground. Borders of the state will, however, continue to remain sealed.