Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha Extends Lockdown Till April 30

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced in a video message on Thursday, that the lockdown in the state would continue till April 30. Patnaik expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for their cooperation. The Odisha Chief Minister observed that the lockdown "involves a lot of sacrifice, hardship and uncertainty but this is the only way to face this crisis".

The Odisha Chief Minister cited the example of the US, which is battling the Coronavirus pandemic. Patnaik remarked that at this difficult point, "one has to decide between protecting lives of people and economic activity".

"The State Cabinet which met today decided that saving the lives of our people is the topmost priority at this juncture."

Patnaik added that he would request the Prime Minister to continue the nationwide lock down till April 30. The Odisha Chief Minister added that they would also request the Union government not to start airline and railway services till April 30.

Odisha has so far recorded 44 cases of Coronavirus positive and the state administration is keen that there is no further spread of the deadly pandemic sweeping through the country. Odisha is presumably wary of interstate movement, as well.

The Odisha chief Minister has emphasised the need to contain the transmission of Coronavirus at this stage and therefore the necessity of extending the lockdown till April 30.

The nationwide tally of coronavirus positive cases has gone up to 5734. Across the country, 169 deaths have been recorded. Maharashtra is the worst hit state in the country currently, with over 1000 cases. Tamil Nadu with 738 cases and Delhi with 669 cases are among the other most affected states at this point.