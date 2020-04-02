Coronavirus: PM Modi Tells CMs To Be Ready For Long Haul Ahead

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video interaction with state chief ministers on Thursday, urged them to be battle-ready for the war against Coronavirus emphasising that a long road lay ahead. PM Modi's message is also an indication that the fight against Coronavirus will last for some time.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not participate in the Prime Minister's video conference.

PM Modi exhorted chief ministers to rise above ideologies and party lines in the fight against COVID-19. The primary responsibility of all chief ministers would be to ensure the safety and welfare of the people in their states, the prime minister is believed to have said.

The prime minister is also reported to have told all chief ministers that the lockdown will end on April 15 as scheduled. However, it is likely that free movement may not fully be possible due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in states across the country.

PM Modi has asked chief ministers across the country to be prepared for a long battle against the deadly Coronavirus which is sweeping through the country. The government however has clarified that there is no evidence of community transmission as yet and that India continues to be in the second stage of COVID-19.

Chief ministers of various states are reported to have appealed to the Prime Minister for financial assistance as spelt out by them. PM Modi is reported to have assured the states of all help from the Centre.