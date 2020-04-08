Coronavirus: UP Govt Offers Rs.50 Lakh Insurance Cover For Policemen

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government announced insurance cover of Rs.50 lakhs for police personnel in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the news agency ANI reported, quoting additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi. The senior UP government official is reported to have said that the CMO would release an order on this soon.

Uttar Pradesh is the second state after Punjab to announce additional health insurance of Rs.50 lakhs to police personnel and sanitation workers.

The UP government has ordered media personnel to wear masks and added that they would be stopped if they do not do so. Chandigarh has made it mandatory for all to wear face masks while stepping out in public. Similarly, the Odisha government has also ordered citizens to wear face masks when they step outdoors.

The senior UP government official warned people against sharing fake posts on social media with regard to COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh has seen a sharp spike in recent days in the number of Coronavirus positive cases. As per the data of the union Ministry of health and family welfare, the state has reported 305 cases of Coronavirus positive and three deaths.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to hold a cabinet meeting via video conferencing at 5 pm on Wednesday. The chief minister is likely to discuss various measures being taken by the State government in the fight against coronavirus, as also the exit strategy for lockdown. The chief minister had stated earlier that any final decision will be taken by the Centre on lifting the lock down after due consultation with the UP government.

Yogi Adityanath is also likely to discuss salary cut of legislators on the lines of MPs, in the video conference with his Cabinet colleagues.