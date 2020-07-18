Coronavirus update India: 10.38 lakh total cases with 26,273 deaths

Coronavirus cases in india: India has recorded 34,884 new Covid-19 positive cases and 671 deaths in the last 24 hours. India's total number of Coronavirus cases now stands at 10,38,716. With 671 deaths in 24 hours, India's Covid-19 death toll has gone up to 26,273.

Among the 10.38 lakh total Coronavirus cases, 3,58,692 are active cases and 6,53,751 cured and discharged cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra is leading the chart with a total of 2,92,589 Coronavirus cases with 11,452 deceased. Tamil Nadu, which is the second worst-affected state has 1,60,907 cases while 2,315 people lost their lives.

With over 1million cases, India ranked below the United States and Brazil, two of the worst-hit nations in the world. The US has recorded 36 lakh Coronavirus cases amid a fresh spike. For the second day in a row, US Coronavirus cases rose by over 70,000. Brazil, on the other hand, has recorded 2 million Covid-19 positive cases.